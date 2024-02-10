iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.82

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.82 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 1740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.39.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $948.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $129,000.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.