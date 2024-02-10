iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,558,000 after purchasing an additional 350,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,928.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 256,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 254,634 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.37. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $134.61.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

