J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 126,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

HST opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HST. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

