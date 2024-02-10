J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.22.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

