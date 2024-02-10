Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,899 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $110.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $110.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

