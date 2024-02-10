Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,259,000 after acquiring an additional 495,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,054,000 after acquiring an additional 214,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,397 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLPI

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.