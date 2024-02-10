Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $151,056,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after acquiring an additional 522,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,961,000 after acquiring an additional 486,588 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

VEEV stock opened at $216.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.00. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

