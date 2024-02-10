Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $133.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTB

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.