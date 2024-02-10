Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. CLSA raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JHG

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.