Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.51

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and traded as low as $16.76. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 647 shares trading hands.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Trading Down 5.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.
Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile
Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.
