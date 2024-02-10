Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.51

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and traded as low as $16.76. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 647 shares trading hands.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Trading Down 5.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

