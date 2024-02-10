Jonathan Sheena Sells 6,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 351 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $23,924.16.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $301,500.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $62,120.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $69.74 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Raymond James raised Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTRA

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Natera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Natera by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Natera by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Natera by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Natera by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.