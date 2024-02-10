Joshua Buettner-Garrett Sells 187,500 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $296,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,433 shares in the company, valued at $563,164.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $241,875.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $275,625.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. Solid Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76.

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 243.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

