JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,041 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $174.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $178.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.31. The firm has a market cap of $503.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

