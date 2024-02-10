Judith Fran Marks Sells 37,312 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.89. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,882,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,449,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,454.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

