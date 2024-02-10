Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 266,380 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 266,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.31. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

EOSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

