Jump Financial LLC Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

