Jump Financial LLC Invests $558,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,424,000 after purchasing an additional 217,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

