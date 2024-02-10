Jump Financial LLC Sells 43,511 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,511 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,021,000 after buying an additional 67,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 512,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 132.4% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,111 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.54.

Sprout Social Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $65.99 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

