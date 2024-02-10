Jump Financial LLC Sells 59,728 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,728 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFLT shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.37 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $667.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 109.82%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.