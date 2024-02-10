Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNPR

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,770,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,770,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,732 shares of company stock worth $1,701,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.