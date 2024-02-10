Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $622,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 89.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 40,880 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.92.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $317.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.22. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $319.42.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

