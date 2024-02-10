KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.59

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 14885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.