Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KVUE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

