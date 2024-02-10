Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.61

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.31 ($0.04). Keras Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

Keras Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.91.

Keras Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keras Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keras Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.