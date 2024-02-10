Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.42 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.