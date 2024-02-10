Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.2 %

EXPD opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

