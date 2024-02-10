Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BINC. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $825,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

