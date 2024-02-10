Keybank National Association OH Acquires 3,393 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,688 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 236.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 26.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 163.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 60.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 269,055 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Banco Santander Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.
