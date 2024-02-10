Keybank National Association OH Has $152,000 Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

