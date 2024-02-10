Keybank National Association OH Has $206,000 Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $128,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.40. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.