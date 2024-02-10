Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Orange were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Orange by 162.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Orange by 2,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Orange by 65.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.41 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ORAN. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

