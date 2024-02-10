Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $85.18 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

