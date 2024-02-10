Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2,287.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 988,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 867,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $5,420,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 747,685 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 740,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $714.33 million, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.96. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -109.09%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

