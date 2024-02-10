Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,660 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after buying an additional 108,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

