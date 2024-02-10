Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KNSL opened at $419.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.85. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.90 and a fifty-two week high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

