Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.44

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and traded as high as $31.90. Kuraray shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 994 shares trading hands.

Kuraray Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.60%.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

