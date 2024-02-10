Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KD

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.