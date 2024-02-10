Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $100.83 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day moving average is $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

