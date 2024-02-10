Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LW opened at $100.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

