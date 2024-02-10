Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

LEJU stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

