Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LII. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $456.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $232.00 and a 12-month high of $458.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,070,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,393,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

