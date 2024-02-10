Life Science REIT’s (LABS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 79 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

Life Science REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON LABS opened at GBX 51.80 ($0.65) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.98. Life Science REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 51.80 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 77.40 ($0.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £181.30 million, a P/E ratio of -647.50 and a beta of 0.20.

