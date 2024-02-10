LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.62 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,252,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

