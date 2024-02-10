Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. TD Securities currently has $17.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

