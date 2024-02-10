Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lightspeed Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.13.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$18.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.75. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$16.94 and a twelve month high of C$28.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total value of C$31,676.61. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Tabone sold 1,436 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.73, for a total value of C$26,896.28. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total value of C$31,676.61. Insiders sold a total of 24,790 shares of company stock valued at $554,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

