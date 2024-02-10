Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Lowered to “Sector Perform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Lightspeed Pos Price Performance
