Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Down 19.9%

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) dropped 19.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 298,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 80,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54. The firm has a market cap of C$111.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.84.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lion One Metals Limited will post 0.0199784 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

