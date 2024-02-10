Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $72.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

