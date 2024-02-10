L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $96.16

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.16 and traded as low as $89.97. L’Oréal shares last traded at $90.43, with a volume of 359,188 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

View Our Latest Report on L’Oréal

L’Oréal Price Performance

L’Oréal Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03.

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.