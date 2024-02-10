Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 208.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,370 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $69.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

